Indore, July 24: In a shocking incident, a teen in Madhya Pradesh was arrested for allegedly duping his minor neighbour of Rs 16 lakh. Reports inform that the 17-year-old boy kept demanded money from the minor and threatened of making her objectionable video and photos viral on social media. According to a report by TOI, the victim's father had recently sold an ancestral property. The accused knew that the victim's family had a lot of cash at home and made a plan to trap them in his threats so they would give him the amount he demanded.

The incident came to light after the minor girl was caught by her parents red-handed, while she was trying to steal Rs 1 lakh from the locker of the almirah. She was trying to steal the money from her parents’ room to give to the accused. It was reported in Bamniya village. Man Demands Money From Pune Woman Cop, Threatens of Displaying Her Photos, Videos Online if Demands Not Met.

According to details by ASP Puneet Gehlot, the girl's parents were suspicious of her activities. To find out who the culprit was, they kept Rs 2 lakh in the locker and moved the remaining cash elsewhere. After catching their daughter stealing the money from the locker, the matter came to light.

The minor broke down on being questioned by her father about the theft. She revealed that the accused had been threatening her for the past few months and she had till now given him more than Rs 16 lakh but he kept demanding more money.

