Maha Shivratri 2020: Narendra Modi, Ashok Gehlot, Ravi Shankar Prasad And Other Politicians Extend Warm Greetings on the Pious Occasion

Ravi Shankar Prasad wishing on Mahashivratri (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 21: On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri today, politicians have extended greetings and warm wishes. Shivaratri is one of the major festivals in the Hindu calendar observed annually in honour of Lord Shiva. The day starts by devotees worshipping Shiva and observing strict fast to please the Lord. Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Images And Wallpapers: Download And Share These Mahashivratri HD Photos as WhatsApp DP, Facebook Status, Instagram Story to Celebrate The Day of Lord Shiva.

It is believed by devotees that by pleasing Lord Shankara on the auspicious Shivaratri day, a person is absolved of past sins and is blessed with Moksha or salvation. From Narendra Modi, Ashok Gehlot, Ravi Shankar Prasad and other politicians have tweeted on the pious occasion of Shivratri.

Check Narendra Modi tweet:

आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बाबा भोलेनाथ के आशीर्वाद से सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य आए। ऊँ नम: शिवाय! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2020

Check Ashok Gehlot's tweet:

Heartiest Greetings & best wishes on the pious occasion of #MahaShivratri. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you all with peace, joy and prosperity. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 21, 2020

Here's what Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted on this occasion:

सभी देशवासियों को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। May Lord Shiva bless you with health, wealth and prosperity on the festival of #MahaShivratri pic.twitter.com/WvG4541LG8 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 21, 2020

People celebrate the occasion in remembrance of the sacred union (marriage) of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Some devotees observe the festival as a mark of respect for Lord Shiva’s selfless deed of consuming the pot of poison that emerged at the time of Samudra Manthan.