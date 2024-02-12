Mangaluru, February 12: Following a backlash from a right-wing organisation for allegedly making disparaging remarks against the Hindu epics - Mahabharat and Ramayan, a teacher from a convent school in Mangaluru, Karnataka, has been dismissed. The BJP MLA Vedyas Kamath backed the group's allegations that a teacher at the seaside town's St Gerosa English HR Primary School told students that the Ramayana and the Mahabharat were "imaginary".

The teacher also spoke to the students against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The organisation said that while criticising PM Modi, the instructor brought up the Godhra riots of 2002 and the Bilkis Bano gang rape case. The organisation complained that she was attempting to "induce feelings of hatred in the minds of children".

They staged protests on Saturday as well, and the BJP MLA joined them today to call for the teacher's suspension. The situation is being looked into by the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI). Due to the claimed statements, the teacher has been sacked by the school.

"St Gerosa School has a history of 60 years and to date, no incident like this has happened. This unfortunate incident has created a temporary mistrust between us and our move will help rebuild this trust with your cooperation and we all work together for the better future of our students", the school said in a letter. Meanwhile, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet.

