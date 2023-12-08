Bhiwandi, December 8: Two teenagers, identified as Aayush Jha and Manoj Tope, both 19 years old and residents of Kamatghar locality in Bhiwandi, were arrested on Wednesday, December 6, in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy. The victim, identified as Yogesh Sharma, had been reported missing on November 28, with his mother recalling the last sighting on November 25. The arrested individuals confessed to the crime, revealing that they lured the minor to an isolated location, ostensibly to settle disputes, and fatally stabbed him near Reti Bandar.

As per the Times of India report, following their arrest, the accused led the police to the burial site, where the victim's body was exhumed in the presence of witnesses, including a tehsildar. The mortal remains were subsequently sent for an autopsy. The investigation revealed a history of criminal involvement for all three individuals, with instances of hooliganism and frequent altercations among them. Navi Mumbai Horror: 'Mentally Unstable' Man Breaks Beer Bottle on College Girl's Head, Tries to Cut Her Abdomen in Nerul; Arrested.

The police revealed that the three individuals, including the victim, had a history of criminal cases and were known for their involvement in local hooliganism. The motive for the murder stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the victim and the accused. Initially reported as a missing person's case on November 28, the police have since reclassified it as a murder investigation. Rise in Murder Cases: 28,522 Murder Cases Registered in India in 2022, 78 Killings Every Day, Says NCRB.

Senior police inspector Bharat Kamat and assistant inspector Sharad Pawar played key roles in unravelling the crime, diligently connecting the missing person's report to the underlying criminal altercation. The minor, influenced by an infamous goon from Uttar Pradesh, had become entangled in the local underworld, contributing to the volatile nature of the relationships between the three individuals. The accused now face charges in connection with the murder case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2023 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).