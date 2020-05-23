Maharashtra: 44% of Total Coronavirus Cases in State are Asymptomatic, Reveals Data

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 23: With Union Health Ministry data showing Maharashtra on top of its list of coronavirus cases, Medical Education & Drugs Department released a complied report stating that higher percentage of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in state. MEDD data pointed that out of the 36,466 cases, 16,037 (44%) came asymptomatic, while 6148 (17%) were symptomatic.

Releasing a complied report on the state's status for coronavirus, the MEDD data said that the government labs have tested 189,400 samples, out of which 1,65,835 or 87.56 percent came negative. Adding, 1,59,532 samples were tested in private labs, out of which 1,33,272 or 83.54 percent sample came negative. In total, the government said that 2,99,107 or 85.72 percent of total 3,48,932 samples came negative. India Records Biggest Single-Day Spike of 6,654 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Count Surges to 1,25,102, Death Toll Stands at 3,720.

Adding more details, the MEDD said that out of the 36,466 cases, 16,037 (44%) came asymptomatic, while 6,148 (17%) were symptomatic. The state government-led body said that 11,700 cases (32%) have recovered, while 1,454 (4%) are dead and 1,127 (3%) are critical.

Here is the MEDD Report published on May 23, 2020

Sharing another figure, MEDD also pointed out the current status of COVID-19 admitted patients in Maharashtra. As per the details, there are 23,312 patients admitted in state, out of which 16,037 cases (69%) are asymptomatic, which 6148 cases (26%) are symptomatic. Meanwhile, 1127 cases (5%) are in critical condition.

The Maharashtra government through its MEDD is claiming that 86 percent of total samples tested in state's various labs -- both government and private -- came negative, while 14 percent are positive. It also gave a gender wise division, stating 25,865 (62%) cases are of males while 15,769 (38%) belong to females. The data have been taken from Indian Council of Medical Research's portal till 9 am of Saturday, the MEDD said.

However, as per Union Health Ministry's website, Maharashtra has 44,582 cases, out of which 12,583 have been cured while 1,517 people have died. Meanwhile, total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 1,25,101, out of which 69,597 have been recorded active, while 3,720 have died.