Maharashtra, December 22: A 46-year-old man has been arrested by the Bhiwandi police for allegedly killing his spouse with a sharp weapon in the middle of the road. The accused has been identified as Anand Waghmare, a Bhiwandi resident. The victim runs a mutton shop in Bhiwandi, said the police.

As per the report published in the FPJ, the victim, identified as Meena Waghmare (40), was walking towards Dhamankar Naka on Sunday when her husband approached her from behind and attacked her with a sharp weapon. He inflicted deep cuts on her neck, shoulder, chest, stomach. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by on-duty doctors. Reportedly, the accused suspected his wife's fidelity, and the couple often fought because of his suspicion. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Beheads Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair, Surrenders at Police Station With Her Severed Head.

As per the reports, the accused, after murdering his wife, attempted suicide by jumping into the lake. The locals stopped him from jumping and handed him over to the police. The accused has been charged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

