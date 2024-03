Nagpur, March 9: A 50-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured in a stampede at a programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred at an event organised by the BJP's Nagpur city unit in the Reshimbagh area around 10.30 am, an official from Sakkardara police station said. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives in Maharashtra; Set To Lead BJP’s Election Management Committee Meeting, Public Rally Today

Utensils were being distributed to construction workers during the programme, and a massive crowd gathered at the venue, he said. The victim, Manu Tulshiram Rajput, collapsed in the stampede and was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said, adding that four other women sustained minor injuries.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and a probe has been initiated into the incident, he said.