Maharashtra: Areas in Mumbai, Pune Being Administered Immunity Booster Medicine Arsenicum Album 30

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Maharashtra state government is leaving no stone unturned in containing the global pandemic. Efforts are on to fight the situation. Following AYUSH Ministry’s guidelines that homoeopathic medicines could be effective in the prevention of novel corona virus infections, many areas in Mumbai and Pune are being administered the immunity booster medicine- arsenicum album 30. Considering the high numbers of patients, state government has constituted two committees for better coordination.

Maharashtra state government has set up two committees to coordinate with government as well as private hospitals regarding corona virus infection and treatment. These committees will inform all the concerned about the decisions taken at government level regarding disease control and treatment. They will also look after the social security of health workers. These committees will be set up at the state and district level. Arsenicum Album 30 and Camphora 1m Homeopathic Medicines Being Given to Policemen in Maharashtra to Increase Immunity as Coronavirus Cases Spike.

Chief Secretary of the state will lead the state level committee and Collector will lead the district level committee. On the other hand, labour bureau has been activated in Maharashtra to help the industries find workers to replace migrants who have chosen to go back home. About 38,000 industries have resumed operations in the state so far.