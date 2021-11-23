Thane, November 23: In a shocking incident, an autorickshaw was allegedly murdered in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday. The 52-year-old Abhiman Bhandari was stabbed to death reportedly by his neighbour in Kalyan city of the district when he was on his way to a public toilet near his house. The accused was arrested by the police on Monday. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Sopan Panje. Maharashtra Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Murders Daughter In Aurangabad, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide, Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Panje murdered Bhandari as the deceased used to pee near the accused's house at night. Panje had even spotted Bhandari several times peeing near his house. This led to a dispute between the two. The accused warned Bhandari not to repeat the act.

"The primary probe has revealed that the deceased would pee near the accused's house due to which on Saturday morning, the accused killed him by stabbing him multiple times," reported the media house quoting Ashok Pawar, senior police inspector of Khadakpada police station, as saying. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Maharashtra Shocker: Three Members of A Family Die by Suicide Over Financial Issues.

A case of murder was registered against unidentified people. The police launched a manhunt operation to nab Panji. During the investigation, the police arrested Panje two days after the crime. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter. The deceased is a resident of Umbarde village in Kalyan East.

