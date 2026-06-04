Maharashtra Cyber Tracks UPI ID, Arrests Telegram Seller Trading in Illicit Child S*xual Exploitation and Abuse Material

Maharashtra Cyber has registered a case against a Telegram-based seller for allegedly dealing in Child S*xual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM), a police official confirmed on Thursday, June 4. Following a highly coordinated digital tracking operation, law enforcement personnel apprehended the suspect, identified as Adiraj Rajendra Bait. The specialised cyber unit traced the individual by deploying continuous online monitoring alongside targeted banking and open-source intelligence analysis.

Digital Tracking and Financial Verification of the Accused

The investigation began after Maharashtra Cyber received actionable intelligence regarding the illicit distribution of exploitative content across secure messaging platforms. To locate the operator, cyber investigators initiated an intensive tracking operation across multiple online environments, including monitored networks on the dark net and commercial messaging apps. A breakthrough in the case came through financial and digital data cross-referencing. Maharashtra Shocker: Child Electrocuted in Thane’s Wagle Estate, Locals Allege Negligence Over Exposed Electric Cables.

A police official detailing the operation stated, "Maharashtra Cyber also conducted technical verification and intelligence-based analysis, including examining a UPI ID. Field inquiries and open-source intelligence helped trace the whereabouts of Adiraj Rajendra Bait, who was brought in for questioning. His mobile phone was seized for digital forensic examination."

Forensic Analysis and Storage Verification

Following the seizure of Bait's mobile device, investigators subjected the hardware to specialised digital forensic extraction tools. The subsequent analysis allegedly confirmed the presence of explicit materials stored directly on the internal drive. According to police statements, forensic data indicated that the accused had systematically preserved the child s*xual exploitative material on the device with the explicit intent of selling it and facilitating its further circulation across private online networks.

Transfer of Accused's Custody and Jurisdiction

Following the formal verification of the digital evidence, the cyber department registered a comprehensive criminal case against the suspect under applicable information technology and penal codes. To facilitate the localised prosecution and legal processing, Maharashtra Cyber officially handed over Bait's custody to the NRI police station in Navi Mumbai. Local station officers have assumed control of the suspect for further interrogation, structural investigation, and appropriate judicial presentation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).