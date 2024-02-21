Buldhana, February 21: Around 200 people suffered from symptoms of food-poisoning after consuming 'maha-prasad' at a religious event in Somthana village, an official said here on Wednesday. With complaints of vomiting, nausea, stomach pains and cramps, they were rushed to local hospitals on late Tuesday night and by Wednesday afternoon, most had recovered and all patients are reported to be out of danger, even as a probe has been ordered.

The incident occurred during the 'Harinam Saptah', a week-long religious congregation held at the village followed by a 'maha-prasad' (meal) for the devotees. Buldhana Collector Kiran Patil told mediapersons that around 142 people were admitted to a nearby rural hospital, 20 in Lonar and 35 to another medical facility but most have been discharged after treatment. Buldhana Food Poisoning: Over 500 People Fall Ill After Consuming ‘Prasad’ at Religious Event, Given Medical Treatment on Road; Video Surfaces.

Videos of the incident flooded social media with the affected people laying on mats outside the hospital owing to bed shortages due to the sudden influx of patients. Some showed saline bottles - administered to the patients - were hanging from a string attached to trees with anxious relatives crowding around. Mass Killing of Dogs in Telangana: FIR Registered Against Macherla Village Sarpanch, Village Secretary and Others for Allegedly Poisoning 70 Canines.

Initial reports had suggested over 500 villagers, including some outsiders, were affected but officials did not confirm the same even as the incident sparked huge panic among the villagers. Meanwhile, the police and health authorities have collected samples from the 'maha-prasad' meals for forensic analysis as part of the probe initiated into the potential tragedy.

