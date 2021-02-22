Mumbai, February 22: A hotel in Maharashtra's Mira-Bhayandar was temporarily sealed till March 4 on Sunday, after over 20 of its staffer tested positive for COVID-19, promoting the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to take the action. As per reports, 21 staffers of the Hotel Express Inn on the Ghodbunder Road area were diagnosed with coronavirus after the authorities decided to get the testing done as a precautionary measure, following which the MBMC was informed. Uddhav Thackeray Warns of Complete Lockdown in Maharashtra if COVID-19 Situation Worsens, Urges People To Wear Masks and Maintain Social Distancing.

The staffers who tested positive for coronavirus have reportedly been sent to the COVID-19 Centre at Dahisar Check Naka . While other 38 who are also suspected to be infected have been put in isolation centres. Following the incident, the MBMC has started testing staffers and other people in the nearby hotels. It is also trying to trace the visitors and guests who stayed in the hotel last week. New COVID-19 Lockdown Rules in Maharashtra: Lockdown in Amravati, Rs 200 Fine For Not Wearing Masks in Mumbai And More; Know The New Measures Imposed by State Govt.

"We are collecting details from the hotel about who stayed there last week. However, it is impossible to trace visitors who probably only visited it for lunch. We also started testing at nearby hotels such as Fountain and Shelter, and petrol pump employees in the area. Yesterday we tested 231 people and found 6 positive." Dr Santosh Pandey said, the Heath Department Nodal Officer told the Mid-Day.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the state reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases, marking the third consecutive day the cases soared over 6,000. The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state stands at 21,00,884. With 35 more deaths reported, the total number of fatalities because of coronavirus has risen to 51,788 in Maharashtra.

