Nashik, December 8: A leopardess that was caged in Nashik in Maharashtra after it strayed close to a village earlier this week has given birth to four cubs, a forest department official said on Friday. It may be the first incident of its kind in the district when a wild cat has given birth immediately after being caged, he added.

"The leopardess was trapped on Monday in a cage set up in Khokdicha Mala in Shinde-Palse Shivar area along the Nashik-Pune highway. She gave birth to four cubs on Tuesday night. The leopardess and the cubs are healthy," he said.