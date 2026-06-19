Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Mumbai, Palghar; Rain Likely in Parts of State

Maharashtra continues to experience intense heat and humid weather as the southwest monsoon remains delayed over several parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents are unlikely to get immediate relief from the prevailing weather conditions, although light rainfall is expected in some districts.

The weather department has forecast heatwave conditions in Mumbai and Palghar, while hot and humid weather is expected to persist in Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. Light rainfall is likely in Sindhudurg district.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik, Dhule and Jalgaon are expected to witness hot weather, with dry conditions likely to continue in Nashik. Pune and most parts of western Maharashtra are expected to see mainly clear and fair weather on Friday. Will Mumbai Receive Monsoon Rains This Week? IMD Shares Latest Forecast.

A yellow alert has been issued for Solapur due to local weather conditions that could develop during the afternoon. Cloudy skies are likely over parts of Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli districts.

In the Marathwada region, IMD has issued a yellow heatwave alert for Jalna, Beed and Nanded districts. Meanwhile, Dharashiv and Latur have been placed under a yellow rain alert, with the possibility of light showers in isolated areas. Monsoon 2026: Where Are the Rains? Uneven Advance Leaves Mumbai, Gujarat Waiting.

Vidarbha continues to reel under severe heat, with heatwave conditions reported in Nagpur and adjoining districts. Dry weather and high temperatures are expected to persist in the region.

The latest forecast indicates that while isolated showers may occur in some areas, most parts of Maharashtra will continue to experience hot and humid conditions until monsoon activity strengthens further.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).