Palghar, October 29: Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have registered a case against a Mumbai-based doctor for allegedly raping his colleague, an official said on Thursday. The 30-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Dahanu police station alleging that the accused raped her multiple times between July 2018 and September 2020 on the false promise of marrying her, the official said.

"She also said in her complaint that the accused impregnated her and forced her to go for abortion against her wish. He threatened her that he would make her objectionable videos public if she refused to do so. He also used to stalk and harass her," a Palghar police spokesperson said. Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father's Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

An official from Dahanu police station said that a probe into the complaint has been launched, but no arrest has been made so far.

Dahanu police have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (2)(n) (repeated rape), 354(d) (stalking), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and others on Wednesday.