Mumbai, July 19: In a bid to curb black marketing of Remdesivir amid rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray government has placed an order for 60,000 vials of the life-saving drug. The Maharashtra government will spend Rs 3,392.48 per vial of Remdesivir. The order has been placed by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) following the directions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. No Community Spread in Maharashtra, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

The DMRC has also ordered 20,000 vials of Tocilizumab at Rs 30,870 each, and six lakh tablets of Favipiravir at Rs 58 per tablet or Rs 1999.20 for a strip of 34, Mumbai Mirror reported. "We are booking these quantities for the next six months and the rates will be valid for one year. Black marketing will end with this and people will get life-saving drugs at affordable rates," Dr TP Lahane, who heads the DMER, was quoted as saying. Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Breaches 3 Lakh-Mark With Spike of 8,348 New Cases, Mumbai Crosses 1 Lakh.

These medicines, worth around Rs 20 crore, will be supplied to state-run COVID-19 hospitals. "We are first going to buy [Rs 20 crore’s worth] of these drugs for state-run Covid-19 hospitals. We have already issued orders for other public and private Covid-19 hospitals designated by the state government to buy them at the rates we have fixed. We have got the drugs at very competitive rates," Dr Lahane said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the state government will provide Remdesivir and Favipiravir drug to all. "Both the medicines, Remdesivir and Favipiravir will be available in all the districts in the coming two days. We are ensuring that it is not available for rich and influential people only. It will be available for all," Tope had said.

