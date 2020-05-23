Maharashtra: Over 50 Percent Coronavirus Positive Patients Are Below Age 40, Reveals Data

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 23: Those aged below 40 years account for more than 50 percent coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Uddhav Thackeray government on May 22. Of the 39,144 coronavirus cases, which were reported till 10 AM on May 22 in Maharashtra, 20,820 patients are less than 40 years old. On the other hand, those aged over 60 years account for only 14 percent of the total cases. Maharashtra Takes Control of 80% of Private Hospital Beds Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Fixes Rates For Various Treatments.

As of May 22, Maharashtra had 8,394 coronavirus patients aged between 31 to 40 years, which 21.44 percent of the total positive cases. Those aged between 21 and 30 years accounted for 21.08 percent of total cases (8,252). As many as 2,771 patients were between 11 to 20 years, while 1,413 cases were related to those below 10 years. With 6,952 cases, those aged between 41 to 50 years accounted for 17.76 percent of total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

As per the data provided by the Maharashtra government, 15.80 percent of the total coronavirus cases are in 51-60 years, 8.73 percent in 61-70 years, 3.52 percent in 71-80 years, 0.88 percent in 81-90 years, 0.13 percent in 91-100 years and just one patient was above 100 years. Dharavi in Mumbai Reports New 47 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Tally in Asia's Largest Slum Rises to 1,425.

Age-Wise Distribution of COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra as of May 22:

S.NO Age group NO. of cases % of total cases 1 UP TO 10 YRS 1413 3.61 2 11-20 YRS 2761 7.05 3 21-30 YRS 8252 21.08 4 31-40 YRS 8394 21.44 5 41-50 YRS 6952 17.76 6 51-60 YRS 6184 15.80 7 61-70 YRS 3416 8.73 8 71-80 YRS 1378 3.52 9 81-90 YRS 343 0.88 10 91-100 YRS 50 0.13 11 101-110 YRS 1 0.00 TOTAL 39144 100.00

According to numbers released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning, the worst-hit state continued to be Maharashtra with 44,582 active cases. As many as 1,517 people died while 12,583 people have recovered so far. In the past 24 hours, 2,940 cases have come up while 821 new recoveries have also occurred, said the Health Ministry.