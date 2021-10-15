Thane, October 15: A police constable was stabbed in the face in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident took place In Ulhasnagar town of the district when the Thane police constable tried to stop a fight between the two groups over a money dispute. The injured police personnel has been identified as Ganesh Damale. Two other persons – Sanjay Chitlani and Avinash Naidu - also sustained injuries during the brawl. Robbers in Mumbai Stab Cab Driver, Flee With Cash and Phone After Throwing Chilli Powder in His Eyes; Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused, Naresh, was involved in ina cricket betting business and had some money due with Sanjay. Naresh asked Sanjay and Avinash to meet near section 30 in Ulhasnagar 4. On Friday, at around 2 am, Naresh, along with his friends, reached the spot. Notably, Avinash, who is a habitual criminila, asked Naresh to wait for the money for few more months. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabs Traffic Sub Inspector After Police Seize His Bike From No-Parking Zone in Bhopal; Detained.

Naresh got angry and injured Sanjay and Avinash with a knife. After getting the information, Damale reached the spot along with his colleagues and tried to stop the quarrel. However, Naresh also stabbed Damale in the face. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Sanjay and Avinash sustained serious injuries in the attack and are currently being treated at Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

An FIR has been registered against Naresh, Omie and Shashi Chikna alias Sukhi at the Vitthalwadi police station. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the three men, including the main accused, naresh. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

