Maharashtra Reels Under Severe Heatwave Conditions, Nagpur Sizzles at 46.5 Degree Celsius, Akola Touches 46 Degree Celsius

Heatwave in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 24: Parts of Maharashtra continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Sunday with mercury inching closer to 47 degrees Celsius in several areas. According to Brijesh Kanojia, Regional Meterological Center in Nagpur, 7 out of 11 stations in Vidarbha region in Maharashtra recorded heatwave conditions. Kanojia stated that Nagpur reported the maximum temperature with mercury touching 46.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Weather Forecast: Heatwave Likely to Prevail Over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Says IMD.

Apart from Nagpur, Akola recorded 46 degrees Celsius while some other areas in the state recorded temperatures above 40 degree Celsius. The MeT department has issued heatwave warning for coming 5 days in Vidarbha. Heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days. Severe heat wave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees Celsius mark for two days together.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current weather condition is due to the the prevailing dry northwesterly winds over plains of northwest India & Central India. Due to this, parts of India will witness severe heatwave conditions during next 4 to 5 days with peak intensity on May 25 & 26.

"Heat wave conditions over some parts with severe heat wave at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana during next 4-5 days", the IMD said in its all India weather report. It also said that heatwave conditions are likely over isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalseema and North Interior Karnataka during next 3-4 days.