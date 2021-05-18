Mumbai, May 18: Maharashtra's COVID-19 new infections remained below the 30,000 level and in Mumbai, fell below in the 1,000 mark, but fatalities increased taking the state death toll across the 83,00 mark, health officials said on Tuesday. Compared with 516 deaths on Monday, the state fatalities shot up to 679, taking the toll to 83,777.

The number of fresh cases remained below the 30,000 level but increased from 26,616 on Monday to 28,438 now, taking the tally to 54,33,506 now. The Mumbai situation improved with new cases falling below four digits for the first time in over two months, from 1,232 on Monday to 961, while the city's tally increased to 690,023. Deaths dropped from 48 on Monday to 44, taking total fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 14,316. COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage: Karnataka & Maharashtra Stop Vaccinating 18 To 44 Year Olds, Delhi To Only Give Covishield.

After five days, the state death rate again worsened from 1.53 per cent to 1.54 per cent now, while the number of active cases fell to 419,727 now. A total of 52,898 fully cured patients -- again higher than the number of fresh infections -- returned home, taking the total to 49,27,480, while the recovery rate further improved from 90.19 per cent to 90.69 per cent. The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a corresponding fall in new cases to 2,559, taking the case load to 14,90,389 and with 129 more deaths, the toll rose to 26,225 now. COVID-19 Vaccine Mismatch! Maharashtra Man Given Two Doses of Different Coronavirus Vaccines, Son Finds Out Lapse in Vaccination Certificates.

Of the day's total fatalities, Kolhapur led the state with 130 deaths, while there were 61 in Palghar, 44 in Mumbai, 39 in Nashik, 35 in Sangli, 34 in Satara, 28 in Nagpur, 27 in Beed, 26 in Solapur, 24 in Pune, 23 in Chandrapur, 19 in Ratnagiri, 17 each in Akola and Amravati, 16 in Ahmednagar, 15 in Nandurbar, 14 each in Thane, Jalgaon and Latur, 12 each in Nanded and Yavatmal, 10 each in Raigad, Sindhudurg, and Osmanabad, nine in Wardha, seven in Washim, four each in Jalna and Bhandara, two in Parbhani, and one each in Dhule, and Aurangabad. Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 30,97,161, while those in institutional quarantine was at 25,004.

