Latur, March 9: Two persons were killed and three injured when a car crashed into an eatery on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred on the Nagpur-Ratnagiri highway at Ausa in the morning, an official said.
Four persons were travelling to Latur from Hyderabad in a car when the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw that suddenly came its way, he said. A CCTV footage of the accident that surfaced on social media shows the car crashing into an eatery. Bhiwandi Road Accident: Two Killed, Three Injured As Auto Rickshaw Rams Into Divider in Maharashtra, Video Surfaces.
Car Crashes Into Eatery in Latur
#WATCH : another part of A horrific accident in Ausa, Latur district. A car rammed into a roadside hotel two people in the car died on the spot. #latur #Maharashtra #CCTV #Latur #cctvfootage #Accidentcctv #India pic.twitter.com/J3l7NneISB
— Ravi Pandey🇮🇳 (@ravipandey2643) March 9, 2024
Wajid Khan Pathan and Sohail Shaikh, who were travelling in the car, died on the spot, while two other occupants of the vehicle and a boy who was at the spot were injured, the official said. The deceased men were residents of Latur, he said.