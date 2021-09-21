Ahmednagar, September 21: A man was allegedly murdered by four eunuchs in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. The deceased was identified as Dilip Abhale. The police have taken eight people into custody. On September 5, Abhale and his friend Nandu Changdev Shirsagar were reportedly stopped by some eunuchs at a petrol pump located in Ganesh Nagar Phata, and started demanding money. Mumbai: Man Murdered For Seeking Sexual Favours From Eunuch in Baiganwadi; Six People Arrested.

However, Abhale refused to give the money. The deceased is a resident of Ekrukhe village of the district. The police have taken eight people into custody. According to a report published in The Times of India, an argument broke out between the deceased and the transgenders.

On the same day, the transgenders and some more men went to Ekrukhe village. They beat up Abhale and Shirsagar with wooden sticks. Abhale sustained severe injuries. He was shifted to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on September 16. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Eunuchs Chop Off Genitals of 24-Year-Old Man in Agra.

A complaint was lodged against the accused at the Rahata police station by the deceased’s son Mahesh Abhale. The police arrested eight people, including four transgenders, in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, a manhunt operation has been launched to nab the remaining accused. The police are further investigating the matter.

