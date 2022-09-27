Thane, Sep 27: An unemployed man was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday for allegedly stabbing to death his wife and injuring his neighbour, a police official said.

Sunil Shinde (40) and his wife Shilpa (35) would fight often as he was without a job and she was paying the home bills, he said.

"During one such fight this morning, he stabbed to death Shilpa in their Teesgaon Pada home. A neighbour who intervened was injured. People in the vicinity held the accused and handed him over to the police," Kolsewadi police station senior inspector MR Deshmukh said.