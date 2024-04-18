Mumbai, April 18: An unemployed Bhiwandi resident was arrested by the Dombivli Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The man allegedly used a knife to assault and threaten a school principal for failing to provide his teacher wife's service book, which prevented her from receiving a raise that was due. The victim, Bhagwat Gurav (56), is receiving treatment at Kalyan's Ayush Hospital. He is the principal of a government-aided school in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

Shakeel Sheikh (39), the accused, has been charged with attempted murder under IPC Section 307, Dombivli GRP senior inspector Kiran Undre told TOI. Maharashtra Shocker: Two Minors Stab, Injure Men With Knives Over Dispute in Bhiwandi.

Shakeel informed the authorities that Gurav had not completed his wife Minaj's service book work, and as a result, her pay had not been increased. As per the report, Sheikh trailed Gurav to the Kharbao train station on Monday afternoon, and assaulted him by stabbing him in the head, neck, and chest, and then ran away. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabbed by Brother, Rides to Hospital With Knife in Neck in Sanpada; Accused Absconding.

After Gurav was taken to the hospital by locals in a hurry on Tuesday, following his conscious return, Dombivli GRP recorded his testimony and filed a complaint against Shakeel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2024 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).