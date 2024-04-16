Jalna, April 16: In a horrifying incident in Jalna, Maharashtra, a 40-year-old man allegedly drowned his three minor children in a well amid a marital dispute. Following the chilling act, the accused, identified as Santosh Dhondiram Takwale, contacted the police, claiming his children had been murdered by their maternal relatives, before abruptly disconnecting his phone. The victims, identified as Soham, aged 12 and his sisters Shivani, aged eight and Dipali, aged seven, were reportedly thrown into the well in Domegaon village, Ambad tehsil, on Saturday, April 13.

According to the Times of India report, the grisly act occurred following a marital dispute fueled by suspicions of his wife's alleged extramarital affair. Takwale, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, had a tumultuous history, having been previously arrested in a 2019 murder case, from which he was acquitted and released in 2023. As per the police investigations, Takwale, along with his wife and three children, visited Domegaon village, where the tragedy unfolded on Saturday.

Subsequently, Takwale contacted the Ambad police station at 3 pm on Sunday, April 14, falsely implicating his children's maternal uncle and aunt in the heinous crime before switching off his phone. Upon investigation, police discovered the bodies of Deepali, Shivani, and Soham in the well. Ambad sub-divisional police officer Vishal Khambe shed light on Takwale's troubled past, revealing his previous involvement in a murder case.

Takwale, upon his release from prison, harboured resentment upon discovering his wife's alleged relationship, leading to frequent quarrels between the couple. The fatal altercation on Saturday culminated in Takwale's hasty departure from Domegaon with his children, ultimately resulting in their tragic demise. Jalna police's local crime branch swiftly apprehended Takwale from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar city late Sunday, with authorities piecing together the grim sequence of events.

