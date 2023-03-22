Mumbai, March 22: In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a man allegedly killed his cousin's brother, who works as a peon in a bank before surrendering to police. The incident came to light when the police found a body of a 38-year-old man, who was employed as a peon with the Union Bank of India in the Alibaug branch.

Police officials said that the accused, a cousin brother of the deceased confessed to his crime and surrendered before them, reports the Times of India. Cops said that the accused, who hails from Solapur told cops that he and his aide killed the deceased peon. The incident came to light on March 13 when the victim identified as Nathuram Pawar's wife filed a missing complaint at Alibaug police station. Mumbai Shocker: Youth Rapes Minor Girl Twice, Records Act To Threaten and Blackmail Victim, Extorts Money and Gold Jewellery From Her; Arrested.

A day later, the deceased was found murdered near a crematorium at Pale village in Alibaug taluka. Speaking about the incident, a police officer said, "There were multiple injuries on his head, back, shoulders, neck, thighs, and hands due to assault using some sharp weapon. Subsequently, a murder case was registered by Alibaug police and the cops zeroed in on two suspects."

Cops also said that the suspects were untraceable. A few days after the murder, the main accused identified as Nilesh Pawar surrendered before the Solapur police. He confessed that he killed Pawar as the latter was not returning his Rs 1 lakh. Nilesh said that the accused went back on his of getting him a permanent job. Maharashtra Shocker: Husband Strangles Wife to Death, Goes To Work; Surrenders in Evening, Say Police.

In his confession to the police, Nilesh said that he and his aide took Nathuram to the bushes on the pretext of having a liquor party. After drinking, the two allegedly assaulted him with sickles and fled to Solapur. After taking his custody, the Alibaug police produced the accused before a court which remanded him to police custody till March 27.

