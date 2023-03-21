Mumbai, March 21: A Class 10 student, Mubashshira Sayyed, attempted her SSC exam on Monday (March 20) from an ambulance. The driver's daughter did not let a road accident stop her from taking the exam. She narrated the answers to a writer.

Her teachers prepared Sayyed (15) to write the Science exam while lying inside the ambulance. The student of Anjuman-I-Islam's Dr MIJ Girls High School in Bandra took her Science Paper 2 (biology) at St Stanislaus High School, Bandra, on Friday. However, after completing the exam, she was heading home at 1:20 pm and met with an accident. A car passed over her left foot.

With the help of her principal, Saba Quraishi, she made sure she could appear for her board exams, taking special permission from the authorities. Doctors have advised her to take at least two weeks of bed rest. She was taken to Holy Family Hospital by the people nearby. The school staff also helped her with the medical expenses. Dr Sanam Shaikh, her class teacher, and other teachers helped her overcome this situation. JKSSB Row: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Says 'Exams Suspended on Grounds of Fairness, Transparency Is Our Priority'.

She was helped by a Class 9 student, Noorsaba Ansari (14), who volunteered to become a writer. Also, an invigilator, St Stanislaus principal Sister Arockiammal Anthony, supervised the two girls inside the ambulance. Moreover, a police officer and a peon stood outside the ambulance for security reasons. Gujarat Board Exams 2023: Students Arrive at an Examination Centre in Surat As Cass 10 and Class 12 Examinations Begin (See Pics).

She is now left with only two of her exams, including -- Social Science I and Social Science II -- to be held on March 23 and 25, respectively.

