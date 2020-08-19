Mumbai, August 19: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is all set to resume inter-district state transport bus service from August 20. The state Transport Minister Anil Parab stated that no private vehicles will be allowed to move from one district to another without a pass amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. However, no e-pass will be required for travelling in state transport's regular, Nimaaram, Shivshahi, and Shivneri services.

Informing about the latest decision taken by the government, State Transport Minister Anil Parab said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "From tomorrow, ST's regular, Nimaaram, Shivshahi and Shivneri services will be started in phases. Long and medium distance buses will be available for advance reservation. No e-pass is required for this trip and no higher rates will be charged." Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 422 COVID-19 Deaths, Casualty Toll Mounts to 20,687; State Coronavirus Tally Reaches 6,15,477.

Anil Parab added, "During the COVID-19 period, the service of Maharashtra's lifeline Lalpari was closed. In the meantime, the service was started without crossing the boundaries of the district. Today, while Maharashtra is coming to the fore, the inter-district service is being re-launched and Lalpari will provide the same service as before."

Here's what Anil Parab said:

उद्यापासून एसटीची साधी,निमआराम,शिवशाही, शिवनेरी या सर्व प्रकारच्या सेवा टप्प्याटप्प्याने सुरू होतील त्यातील लांब व मध्यम पल्याच्या बसेस आगाऊ आरक्षणासाठी उपलब्ध होतील. या प्रवासासाठी कोणत्याही ई-पासची आवश्यकता नसेल व कोणतेही ज्यादा दर आकारले जाणार नाहीत. — Anil Parab (@advanilparab) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the coronavirus case in Maharashtra reached 6,28,642 after a rise of 13,165 new COVID-19 cases and 46 fresh deaths pushed the toll beyond the 21,000-mark. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 17,914 and Pune city reported 1,233 fresh cases along with 38 deaths, taking the tally to 82,907 and the toll to 2,169.

