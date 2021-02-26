Maharashtra Reports 8,333 COVID-19 Cases on Friday:

Today, newly 8333 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 4936 patients have been cured today. Totally 2017303 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 67608.The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.35% — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 26, 2021

