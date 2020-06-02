Mahindra Logistics Announces LGBTQIA Policy and Roadmap to Enhance ‘Diversity & Inclusiveness’ at Workplace

Mahindra Logistics (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, June 2: In the beginning of the Pride month, Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) has unveiled its LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, and asexual or allied) policy and its robust plan to employ people from the community. MLL is also all set to strengthen diversity and inclusion (D&I) at the workplace by increasing the number of women, people with disabilities and ex-servicemen.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd recently started hiring persons with disabilities for operations in its warehouses. It aims to recruit 500 employees in FY2021. It also said it is planning to bring ex-servicemen on-board. The company aims to bring 10 ex-servicemen under its rolls in the first phase and 50 in the next three years.

As gender diversity remains a challenge in the logistics sector, Mahindra Logistics is initiating a special initiative called "Udaan"- a second careers (comeback) program and second career internship program for women at all levels, functions and divisions.

Additionally, a "Birth & Beyond" policy has been formulated which includes the creation of a conducive work environment for women employees throughout the maternity continuum. While several women have availed benefits from the Birth & Beyond policy, the company has already started hiring women under Udaan program and the plan is to take this number to 50 by 2021.

“We encourage and value diversity amongst our employees, associates, business partners, customers and communities. It is therefore imperative to make MLL attractive for millennials, provide equal opportunity to women as well as persons with disabilities, recruit employees from diverse backgrounds like armed forces, and shatter the stereotypes around LGBTQIA workforce. It gives us the opportunity to increase our exposure through varied thought processes and knowledge streams that can broaden our outlook towards our business”, Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of MLL, said.