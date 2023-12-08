New Delhi, December 8: After her expulsion as Member of Parliament for "unethical conduct", Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra on Friday lashed out at the government, saying that the Ethics Committee has no power to expel and this is the beginning of the BJP's end. She also said that she is 49 years old now and she will fight the BJP inside and outside Parliament for the next 30 years.

Moitra made the remarks after her expulsion from the Lok Sabha. Announcing the expulsion of Moitra in the alleged charge of "cash for parliament questions", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said: "This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP." Mahua Moitra Cash for Query Case: Lok Sabha Expels TMC MP for ‘Unethical Conduct’ in Cash for Parliament Questions Charge (Watch Video).

TMC MP Mahua Moitra Expelled by Lok Sabha

#WATCH | "The Ethics Committee has no power to expel....This is the beginning of your(BJP) end," says Mahua Moitra after her expulsion as TMC MP. pic.twitter.com/WZsnqiucoE — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Addressing the media, Moitra said: "There is no evidence or any cash, any gifts anwhere. Expulsion is based on the ground that I have shared my Lok Sabha portal login. There are no rules to govern the share of the login. As the hearing of the Ethics Committee demonstrates, all of us MPs are conveyor belts to get questions from the public, from citizens to voice that in Parliament." She also said that "tomorrow, the CBI will be sent to my house and I will harassed and will be harassed for next six months".

"I am 49 years old and i will fight you for next 30 years inside and outside Parliament. The Ethics Committee has no power to expel. You have assumed the power of the quasi authority. You have disregarded due process, and abused every tenet. This is the beginning of your (BJP) end. We are going to come back and we are going to see the end of yours (BJP)," Moitra said. Mahua Moitra ‘Cash for Query’ Charge: TMC MP Expelled From Lok Sabha Over Alleged Serious Misdemeanours (Watch Video).

Following the expulsion of Moitra, opposition MPs, including CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, staged a walkout from the House. Earlier in the day, the Ethics Committee tabled its report in Lok Sabha, recommending expulsion of Moitra as a MP and also asked for intense, legal and institutional inquiry by the government against her.

Moitra has been facing charges of alleged 'cash for parliament questions'. Birla had referred the complaint of BJP MP Nishiknat Dubey against Moitra to the Ethics Committee.

