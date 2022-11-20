Mainpuri, November 20: After almost six years of strained relations, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday touched the feet of his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav on stage at an election meeting in Mainpuri. The gesture was greeted by a thunderous applause.

Addressing the meeting, Shivpal said: "Aap ne kaha, ek ho jao to hum ek hog aye. Ab bahu ko jeeta dena (you asked us to unite and we have done so. Now make the daughter-in-law win)." Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav Meets Uncle Shivpal Yadav Ahead of UP Bypoll.

Akhilesh Yadav Touches Shivpal’s Feet:

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets PSP chief Shivpal Yadav, touches his feet atop the stage while campaigning for the byelections in Mainpuri, UP pic.twitter.com/c82LOivUqb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2022

Akhilesh Yadav, in his speech, said: "There was never any difference between me and my uncle. There was no problem in our relationship. If there were any differences, they were political in nature and now even those differences have been wiped off." Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Shivpal Singh Yadav Asks PSPL Workers To Campaign for Dimple Yadav in UP Bypoll.

Sharing the stage with Akhilesh and Shivpal, was Prof Ram Gopal Yadav. The Yadav clan is apparently going out of its way to present a perfect family picture in the by-elections. All family members are unitedly campaigning in favour of Dimple Yadav, leaving nothing to chance.

