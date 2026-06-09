Major Relief for Khan Sir: Faisal Khan Gets Interim Protection From Arrest in Patna Coaching Centre Firing Case

Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir, whose real name is Faisal Khan, has received interim protection from arrest in connection with a firing case linked to vandalism at his coaching institute in Patna. A local court on Tuesday, June 9, granted him relief after he moved an anticipatory bail petition following his inclusion in a First Information Report (FIR) related to the incident.

The development comes days after Patna Police named Khan Sir in an FIR connected to violence and alleged firing at the premises of Khan Global Studies Institute. The court's order means the educator cannot be arrested for now, pending further proceedings in the case.

Major Relief for Khan Sir: Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest

Khan Sir approached the Patna civil court seeking anticipatory bail after police registered a case against him following the incident at his coaching centre. His lawyer argued before the court that the FIR had been filed against his client as "part of a conspiracy to defame him".

Following the court's order, advocate Arvind Kumar Mahuar said Khan Sir would cooperate fully with the investigation. "He will not be arrested till the next hearing in the case," Mahuar told NDTV after the hearing.

What Led to the FIR?

The controversy stems from an incident on the night of June 2 when a group of 15-20 people allegedly vandalised the premises of Khan Global Studies Institute. According to police, the group reportedly tore down posters and threw stones at the coaching centre. CCTV footage from the institute allegedly showed individuals engaging in vandalism and damaging property.

Subsequent videos that surfaced online also showed security guards at the coaching centre firing shots into the air. Police later detained two security guards employed at the coaching institute in connection with the firing.

During questioning, the guards allegedly told investigators that they fired two rounds each from their licensed .315-bore rifles after being instructed to do so. They also claimed that Khan Sir was present at the location when the incident took place.

Based on the investigation, police subsequently named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under provisions related to attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

The incident has also highlighted tensions between coaching institutes in Patna. Following the vandalism, Khan Sir alleged that individuals associated with a rival coaching institute were behind the attack on his coaching centre.

However, members linked to the rival institute have rejected the allegation and, in turn, accused Khan Sir of staging the incident. The competing claims have further intensified the dispute surrounding the case.

Patna Police have said the investigation into the vandalism and firing incident is ongoing. Authorities are examining CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence related to the events of June 2.

With interim protection from arrest now in place, Khan Sir is expected to cooperate with investigators while the court continues to hear the matter. The next hearing in the case is awaited.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).