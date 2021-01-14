New Delhi, January 14: On the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the nation. Makar Sankranti, also called Maghi, is a day in the Hindu calendar that is dedicated to the sun god. It marks the end of winter and is a day for people to celebrate their harvest.

Makar Sankranti celebrations take place in the honour of Sun God, welcoming warmer, longer days while bidding goodbye to cold, harsh and chilly winters. Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Sticker Messages With Tilgul Photos, GIF Greetings, HD Images & Wallpapers, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate Sankranti Festival.

Pongal is a big festival in Southern India and it celebrates the first grand festival of the year. Pongal marks the beginning of Uttarayan- the sun’s northward journey for a six-month period. Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival. Happy Pongal 2021 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Photo Messages, GIFs, Status and Images to Wish Family and Friends.

PM Modi's Makar Sankranti greetings:

देशवासियों को मकर संक्रांति की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि उत्तरायण सूर्यदेव सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करें। Makar Sankranti greetings to everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

Here's what he tweeted for Pongal:

Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

Check his tweet for Magh Bihu:

Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

Amit Shah's wishes for the festive season:

मकर संक्रांति का यह महापर्व सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा एवं उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आये ऐसी ईश्वर से कामना करता हूँ। मकर संक्रांति की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/6hSYzvVYD2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 14, 2021

Piyush Goyal's wishes for the season of harvest festivals:

Let us celebrate our cultural diversity, traditions & heritage. May this season of harvest festivals bring prosperity, joy & good health to all. भारत की विभिन्नता में एकात्मता को दर्शाते, सम्पूर्ण देश में अलग अलग नामों से मनाए जाने वाले पर्वों की समस्त देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/97ujnuyBxq — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 14, 2021

Another festival which we are celebrating today is Magh Bihu. It is a harvest festival celebrated in Assam, North-East India, which marks the end of harvesting season in the month of Magh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).