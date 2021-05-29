Kolkata, May 29: West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday hit back at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the Cyclone Yaas review meeting row and alleged political vendetta against her. Mamata Banerjee said that one-sided information is being circulated by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). She also requested the Centre to withdraw the order to recall state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay. Cyclone Yaas: PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Relief Package After Aerial Survey of Affected Areas in West Bengal and Odisha.

The West Bengal CM said, "I felt bad. They humiliated me by running the one-sided information circulated by PMO. When I was working, they were doing this. For the sake of people, I am ready to touch your feet. Stop this political vendetta." Banerjee told the media that she had told the PM that they had to go to Digha as the weather was not good. "We went there to meet PM to hand over the project report. I handed over the report to him and took his permission before we left," said Banerjee. BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee For Skipping PM Narendra Modi's Cyclone Yass Review Meet; Suvendu Adhikari Says West Bengal CM is Insensitive to Sufferings of People of State.

She further alleged that the Centre is not letting the state to work. Banerjee added, "I request PM to withdraw this order of Chief Secy (being attached to DoPT) & let us work. There should be some courtesy. The Centre is not letting the State work. Bengal is my priority & I'll never put it in danger. I will remain a security guard for the people here." The West Bengal CM said that the Centre should not defame the West Bengal government. Alapan Bandyopadhyay, West Bengal Chief Secretary, Recalled By Centre Hours After Mamata Banerjee Skipped PM Narendra Modi's Cyclone Yass Review Meeting.

Mamata Banrejee's Statement:

The Chief Minister stated, "Don't insult me like this, don't defame Bengal. My CS, HS, and FS are attending meetings all the time, they are working for the Centre, when will they do the State job." She even questioned the decision to invite other BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, at the Cyclone Yaas review meeting conducted by PM Modi.

Banerjee said, "When we reached, the meeting had started. They asked us to sit, I asked them to allow us a minute to submit report. SPG told us that meeting will be after 1 hour. I saw empty chairs in the conference room; was told that the meeting was betweeen CM and PM but why were there other BJP leaders?" She added that political party leaders who were not entitled to attend the meeting were also present.

"What was our fault? Why in the last two years, there was no requirement of parliamentary opposition leaders or why not in Gujarat were opposition leaders called (at meetings)? After I took the (CM) oath, Governor spoke about law & order, and central teams were sent."

On Friday, a controversy erupted after Banerjee skipped the review meeting conducted by PM Modi. The meeting took place at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station near Kharagpur to assess the damages caused by severe cyclonic storm Yaas that hit the state on Wednesday.

According to IANS, Banerjee had asked for a separate meeting with Modi ahead of the review meeting convened by the Prime Minister. Accordingly, a slot of 15 minutes was allotted, during which Banerjee submitted a detailed report of the damages caused by the storm to PM Modi. On Friday evening, the Centre recalled West Bengal's Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. He was given central deputation with immediate effect.

