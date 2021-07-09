Pune, July 9: In an incident of harassment reported from Pune, a woman cop filed a complaint with Pune police against a man for robbery and extortion. Reports inform that the accused, who hails from Beed in Maharashtra, was booked for extorting money from the 28-year-old woman police sub-inspector (PSI). The woman also hails from Beed and is currently posted with the Pune police. According to a report by TOI, the man had allegedly threatened the woman cop to display her photographs and videos online. This was a part of revenge that the man had against her after she turned down his marriage proposal in September 2020. The man hails from Beed and is unemployed.

The Deputy commissioner of police (Zone IV) Pankaj Deshmukh said that the woman PSI and the man became close friends after meeting through a common friend in 2018. The duo decided to get married. However, their relationship turned sour when the man started acting possessive and suspecting her fidelity. The officials said that the accused would fight with her over trivial issues either in person or over the phone. YouTuber Arrested in Tamil Nadu For Making 'Obscene' Comments About Women Online.

Unable to bear the torture and harassment, the woman decided to call off their relationship. In her complaint at the Lonikand police station, the woman said that though she had decided not to marry the man, he continued to call her relatives and sought their help in finalising the marriage. He even threatened to end his life.

Describing her ordeal, the woman alleged that the man offered to pay her money equivalent to her salary for five years if she left her job for him. After she refused, he snatched her smartphone and threatened to make her photos and videos in his possession viral. The man also extorted cash from her and continued to demand more money.

