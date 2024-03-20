Churachandpur, March 20: Four children, who were living in a relief camp along with their families, drowned in a river in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said. The children -- three girls and a boy, aged between 4 and 9 -- were living in the ECA Canan relief camp in Tuibuong due to the ethnic strife in the state, they said.

They went to take bath at the Tuitha river near their camp around 2 pm on Tuesday. As they did not come back for a long, their families along with other inmates of the camp started looking for them.

Police were also informed, and they too joined the searches, which continued overnight. Around 6 am on Wednesday, the bodies of the children were found in the river, police said.