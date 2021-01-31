New Delhi, January 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through Mann ki Baat, his monthly radio programme. It was the 73rd edition of PM Modi's monthly programme. It was the first episode of his radio show in 2021. He spoke on a variety of issues including India's fight against coronavirus, strawberry festival in UP's Jhansi and recently announced Padma awards.

He also said that government has taken several steps for technological advancement of agriculture. PM Modi urged the citizens to focus on road safety. He shared various inspiring stories about people from across the nation. Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Here are Key Takeaways from 72nd Edition of PM Narendra Modi's Radio Programme.

Here are the Key Takeaways from the 73rd Edition of Mann Ki Baat:

Taking about the Republic Day violence, PM Modi said, "The nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26." He talked about India's victory in Brisbane, PM Modi said, "This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork was inspiring."

He spoke about the COVID-19 outbreak and the country's fight against it. PM Modi said that India is undertaking the largest and fastest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the world. In just 15 days, the country has vaccinated more than 30 Lakh frontline workers.

"You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines," said PM Narendra Modi. Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Here are Key Takeaways from 71st Edition of PM Narendra Modi's Radio Programme.

He urged all the citizens, especially our young friends, to write about India's freedom fighters, events associated with freedom struggle and write books about tales of valour during freedom struggle from their areas. "Now that India is going to celebrate 75 years of its independence, your writings will be an ideal tribute to the heroes of freedom movement," said PM Modi .

Narendra Modi told about an initiative under India Seventy Five for young writers. It will encourage writers from all the states and languages. The initiative will help and support all the talented writers across the country. He encouraged more and more writers to participate in it.

PM Modi also spoke about the Air India's all women crew flight from California to Bengaluru. He said, "A few days back four Indian women pilots commanded a direct flight from San Fransisco in US to Bengaluru. The flight, covering a distance of over 10,000 kms, brought over 225 people to India. Be it any field, participation of nation's women is continuously increasing."

During Mann Ki Baat, Narendra Modi shared various inspiring stories. He said, "There is divyang elderly person in Kerala's Kottayam, NS Rajappan. He is unable to walk due to paralysis. But his commitment towards cleanliness hasn't faded. From past several years, he rows his boat in Vembanad Lake&clears plastic bottles. Imagine, how lofty are his ideals!"

He also talked about India's influence on Chile. PM Modi said that in Chile, Yoga Day is celebrated with much zeal and the country has several Yoga schools as well. He added that the Vice President of Chilean Senate Ravindranath Quintross is named after India's great leader Ravindranath Tagore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).