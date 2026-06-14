‘Masood Chandi’ Murdered in Hyderabad: YouTuber and Bodybuilder SK Mahboob Beaten to Death at Home in Telangana Over Personal Dispute

Popular Hyderabad-based YouTuber and bodybuilder Masood Chandi was allegedly beaten to death with iron rods by a group of assailants in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The attack took place near Chandrayangutta in the Old City area, where the victim was reportedly intercepted while returning home. Investigators have launched a murder probe and suspect the crime may have stemmed from a personal rivalry, though all possible motives are being examined, as reported by TOI.

According to police, Masood Chandi was travelling home during the early hours of Sunday when he was allegedly ambushed by a group of men near Chandrayangutta. Hyderabad Shocker: Real Estate Businessman Shoots Wife Dead in Malkajgiri Over Extramarital Affair (Watch Videos).

Investigators said the attackers reportedly assaulted him with iron rods, inflicting multiple injuries. Local residents alerted authorities after finding the victim critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination. (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

A case of murder has been registered, and teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those responsible. Police are analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area, collecting forensic evidence and recording statements from witnesses. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the movements of the suspects before and after the attack. Hyderabad Shocker: Army Subedar Bludgeoned to Death by Wife and In-Laws Over Extramarital Affair in Medak Town.

Investigators have not ruled out any angle and said the motive will become clearer as the investigation progresses. (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

Personal Enmity Under Scanner in YouTuber ‘Masood Chandi’ Case

Preliminary findings suggest the killing may have been linked to a personal dispute or longstanding rivalry. However, police said they are also examining other possible motives and are verifying the victim's recent interactions and movements. Officials have urged the public to avoid speculation until the investigation establishes the exact circumstances surrounding the crime. (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

Victim Masood Chandi Had Built a Social Media Following

Masood Chandi was known locally as a fitness enthusiast and bodybuilder and had built a following on social media through videos related to fitness and lifestyle. News of his death spread quickly online, prompting condolences from followers and members of Hyderabad's fitness community. Police have appealed to anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist the investigation. (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

Investigation Continues

Police said further details will be released as the investigation progresses. Officers are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports, which are expected to help establish the sequence of events and strengthen the case against those involved. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over violent crimes arising from personal disputes, with authorities reiterating that those responsible will be identified and brought to justice through the legal process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).