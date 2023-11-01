Mathura, November 1: A 35-year-old man was awarded a life sentence by a special POSCO court for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in July 2023 in Uttar Pradesh. The accused, who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, was awarded a life term by the POCSO court of Mathura after 30 days of trial. The accused has been identified as Hukum.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident occurred on July 23, when the 12-year-old boy was returning home from school. As per the report, accused Hukum allegedly lured the boy to his residence, where he sexually abused the victim inside a cattle shed. The entire incident was seen by the minor boy's mother, who immediately raised an alarm. Uttar Pradesh: Cops Thrash Two Youths in Mathura, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Soon after, the neighbours rescued the minor boy and caught hold of Hukum, who was handed over to the police. Later, the victim's father lodged a complaint against the accused. Cops charged Hukum under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. Alka Upmanyu, special district government counsel (SDGC), said that prompt investigation by the police helped them to file a chargesheet.

The case was filed before a fast-track court in just five weeks. Following the filing of the chargesheet, Hukum was convicted on July 2 and sentenced to life imprisonment on October 30. During the trial, 12 witnesses testified before the court. "The medical report confirmed that the child was sexually assaulted. The child's detailed statement in court describing the crime played a pivotal role in the case," the SDGC said. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Meets Mathura Woman on Matrimonial Website, Sexually Exploits Her; Booked.

Besides awarding life term, Ram Kishore Yadav, additional sessions and special judge, also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the accused which said that 50 percent of the penalty would be paid to the victim's parents.

