Matoshree Security Personnel, Who Visited Coronavirus Positive Tea Vendor, Kept in Isolation; BMC Declares Area Near Uddhav Thackeray's Residence 'Containment Zone'

Area Around Matoshree Declared as Containment Zone (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 7: A vendor selling tea near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray was found coronavirus positive on Monday. Following which, four people residing in the building of the tea-seller was placed under quarantine. According to an ANI update, some security personnel deployed at Matoshree, who visited his tea stall have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

BMC put up posters declaring the locality near Matoshree a containment zone after the tea seller was found COVID-19 positive. BMC started contact tracing after the case came to the front. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in India amid the pandemic. Coronavirus in Mumbai: Tea Stall Owner Near Uddhav Thackeray's Private Residence 'Matoshree' Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Check ANI tweet:

4 persons residing in the building of a tea-seller who is possibly infected with #Coronavirus, have been placed under quarantine. Some security personnel deployed at Matoshree,who visited his tea stall have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure: Police Sources #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

According to the latest coronavirus numbers shared by the Indian Health Ministry, there has been an increase of 354 coronavirus cases, five deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases increased to 4,421 (including 3,981 active cases, 325 cured, discharged or migrated cases and 114 deaths). India is in the middle of the 21-days nationwide lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly disease.