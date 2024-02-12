Lucknow, February 12: A shocking case of matrimonial fraud has come to light in Uttar Pradesh, where a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was cheated into marrying a man who impersonated an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officer and swindled lakhs of rupees from her and others.

According to a report published by the Hindustan, the victim, Shrestha Thakur, is a 2012-batch IPS officer who earned the nickname of ‘Lady Singham’ for her fearless and efficient policing. She met the accused, Rohit Raj, on a matrimonial site in 2018 and fell in love with him. He introduced himself as a 2008-batch IRS officer working as Deputy Commissioner in Ranchi and impressed her with his credentials and charm. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Claiming To Have Cleared UPSC Marries, Assaults and Threatens UP Policewoman; Arrested.

Fake IRS Officer Dupes 'Lady Singham' IPS Officer

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony and lived happily for a few months. However, things took a dramatic turn when Shrestha Thakur’s family conducted a background check on Rohit Raj and discovered that he was not the IRS officer he claimed to be. In fact, he had stolen the identity of a real IRS officer with the same name and used it to lure unsuspecting women to matrimonial sites.

Shrestha Thakur was shocked and devastated by this revelation but decided to give her marriage a chance and hoped that Rohit Raj would mend his ways. However, she soon realised that he was a habitual fraudster who continued to cheat people in her name. He used her influence and contacts to obtain money and favours from various sources, posing as her husband and an IRS officer. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop Inside Police Station in Aligarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

'Lady Singham' Files for Divorce

Unable to tolerate his deceit and exploitation, Shrestha Thakur filed for divorce and ended her two-year-long marriage with Rohit Raj. However, her ordeal did not end there. She found out that he was still using her name and reputation to dupe people and tarnish her image. She lodged a complaint against him in Ghaziabad and alerted the police about his activities.

The police launched a manhunt for Rohit Raj and finally arrested him on Monday. He confessed to his crimes and revealed that he had cheated several women and men in the past by posing as an IRS officer. He also admitted that he had forged documents and certificates to support his fake identity. The police recovered a laptop, a mobile phone, and several fake IDs from his possession. He has been booked under various charges of cheating, forgery, and impersonation.

Shrestha Thakur has expressed her relief and gratitude to the police for nabbing the culprit and bringing him to justice. She has also appealed to the public to be careful and vigilant while choosing their life partners and verify their backgrounds thoroughly. She said that she hopes that her case will serve as a lesson and a warning for others who may fall prey to such fraudsters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).