New Delhi, Nov 30: Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Joginder Singh, an AAP candidate for the December 4 MCD election from Ward-19 Swaroop Nagar, for flaunting a revolver, an official said on Wednesday. MCD Elections 2022: Congress Promises To Restore Chhat Ghats To Woo Purvanchalis in Delhi Ahead of Municipal Polls.

The police action came after a video went viral showing Singh, alias Bunty, flaunting the revolver while dancing with four other people in a room, the official said. MCD Elections 2022: BJP Releases ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Delhi Municipal Polls; Promises Online Services, 100% Garbage Processing and More.

Watch AAP MCD Poll Candidate Joginder Singh flaunting revolver:

Joginder singh (yellow T- Shirt me) Ward 19N Swaroop Nagar se AAP ne MCD Election ka ticket diya hai.. @IamAjaySehrawat pic.twitter.com/oRcdogavP4 — Dev विराट (@Dev08364316) November 24, 2022

Further details are awaited.

