Thane, Feb 21: The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 22-year-old man for alleged possession of mephedrone worth 7.5 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) intercepted the accused near the APMC market in Vashi around 1 am, the official said. MD Drugs in Navi Mumbai: Nigerian Man Held With Mephedrone Worth Rs 5.5 Lakh in Kharghar.

Hussain Abbas Saddhu Mirza, a resident of Jogeshwari in neighbouring Mumbai, allegedly had 75 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 7.5 lakh on his person, he said.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. Case Against Three for Duping Navi Mumbai Man of Rs 5 Lakh by Selling Fake Gold Coins.

The police are investigating to find out from where the contraband had been sourced and the intended customers, he said.