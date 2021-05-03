New Delhi, May 3: The Supreme Court on Monday heard the Election Commission's petition against the Madras Court's remarks holding it responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. While hearing the plea, the apex court said that the media could be stopped from reporting oral remarks of judges. The Supreme Court added that the media should report "fully" about the happenings in any court as the discussions in the court are of public interest. EC Moves Supreme Court Challenging Madras High Court’s ‘Murder Charges’ Remark Over COVID-19 Protocol Violations During Poll Campaigns.

The media is powerful and communicating what happens in court. Not only our judgements, but the raising of questions, answers and dialogues is a concern for citizens. Media not reporting observations is far-fetched." Reported NDTV quoting the Supreme Court as saying. The top court observed that people are entitled to know how the judicial process works, and it will increase their confidence in the judiciary. The plea was heard by a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah.

The Madras High Court had, on April 26, castigated the EC for the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, holding it "singularly" responsible for the spread of the viral disease, called it the "the most irresponsible institution" and even said its officials might be booked under murder charges. Madras High Court Slams Election Commission Over Conducting Polls During Covid-19 Second Wave.

The poll panel allowing political parties to take out rallies and organise meetings had led to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the high court had observed. The EC' 's appeal against these remarks was trashed by the division bench of the high court on April 30, leading the poll watchdog to approach the top court.

The division bench of the high court, on April 26, made the stinging observation on a plea moved by Tamil Nadu' 's Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar, who was the AIADMK candidate from Karur in the April 6 Assembly polls, seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to ensure a fair counting of votes on May 2 in his constituency by taking effective steps and ensuring proper arrangements while following the COVID-19 protocols.

