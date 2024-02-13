Rajkot, February 13: A family from Bharuch is mourning the loss of their 6-year-old daughter, Safa Patel, who died during a CT Scan procedure at Synergy Imaging Centre in Surat on Monday evening. The family has accused the centre of giving their daughter an overdose injection that caused her death.

According to the Free Press Journal report, Safa, who had hearing problems, was undergoing treatment at Shruti Hospital in Surat. She was referred to Synergy Imaging Centre for a CT Scan, which is located at Ring Road. Her father, Imran Patel, said that she was given two injections during the scan. However, she suddenly collapsed and was taken to Nirmal Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Double Death Rocks Navsari: 90-Year-Old Woman Collapses and Dies After Hearing of Grandson's Demise in Mumbai.

Six-Year-Old Girl Dies During CT Scan

The family lodged a complaint with Athwa police, suspecting foul play by the imaging centre. They alleged that their daughter died due to an overdose injection and that they were not informed about the details of the procedure. They also claimed that the centre shifted their daughter to another hospital without their consent.

Medical Negligence Case in Surat

The police registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for a forensic post-mortem at the New Civil Hospital. The Medical Superintendent of NCH, Dr. Ganesh Govekar, said that the cause of death will be ascertained after the examination of the samples collected during the autopsy. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Gujarat: 15-Year-Old Girl Student Collapses in Class Before Test, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Amreli.

The police also said that they would take action against the imaging centre if the post-mortem report confirmed the family’s allegations. The administrator of the centre, however, denied any negligence or wrongdoing and said that they followed the standard protocol for the CT Scan.

