Amaravati, August 17: The mother had a caesarean section performed at the government hospital in Eluru, but the surgeons neglected to insert the surgical forceps. The woman had ultrasonography in a different hospital, where it was discovered that the patient had suffered from significant stomach discomfort ever since the surgery.

After a surgical procedure, doctors who found the scissors in the stomach removed them. The district medical and health officer has been asked for a report after the Eluru district collector took serious note of the carelessness.

On April 19, G Swapna, a pregnant lady from the Pedapadu mandal village of S Kothapalli, was admitted to the government hospital in Eluru for birth. The infant was removed via a caesarean procedure. Swapna returned home after being discharged. But she frequently had stomach pain. She took medications because she thought her stomach ache was typical. Grave Medical Negligence: Telangana Doctors Leave Infant's Decapitated Body Inside the Womb and Pull Out Only the Severed Head.

When Swapna experienced significant stomach discomfort on August 8, she returned to the Eluru hospital. The medical professionals there evaluated her and suggested she travel to the government hospital in Vijayawada, where an x-ray showed she had a surgical forceps in her stomach.

Swapna was taken to the hospital from Eluru on August 10th, according to Dr. Prabhakar of the Vijayawada government hospital, who conducted the surgery and took away the forceps. Uttar Pradesh Medical Negligence Case: Doctor Removes Woman’s Uterus Instead of Gall Bladder During Operation in Varanasi, Booked.

The two-inch surgical forceps was still within the patient's stomach. As a result of the scissors remaining in her stomach, her intestine became inflamed. The contaminated intestine was removed. He said that the woman is receiving therapy and that her health is presently stable. Reporters were warned by the chief of surgery, Dr. Appa Rao, that if the woman had ignored her suffering, the infection may have taken her life. V Prasanna Venkatesh, the district collector for Eluru, has established a committee to look into the situation.

