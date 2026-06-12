Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Against Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejected by Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court of India on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by Congress member Meenakshi Natarajan, which challenged the rejection of her Rajya Sabha candidature from Madhya Pradesh. The top court declined to exercise its writ jurisdiction in the matter, citing the constitutional bar mandated under Article 329 of the Constitution.

A bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice AS Chandurkar presided over the hearing. The court clarified that the petitioner is at liberty to pursue the issue through an election petition filed in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2027: Samajwadi Party Begins Early Candidate Selection Drive for Polls.

Why Meenakshi Natarajan's Petition Was Rejected?

The nomination of Ms Natarajan was initially rejected by the Returning Officer, Arvind Sharma, on June 9. The decision was based on the finding that she failed to disclose a private complaint filed against her in a Telangana court within her Form 26 affidavit, despite having received a summons regarding the matter.

During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Ms Natarajan, argued that the rejection was illegal and biased. He submitted that under Section 33A of the Representation of the People Act, disclosure is required only for criminal cases where charges have been framed by a trial court. He further cited Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita to argue that a notice is necessary before cognizance of a private complaint can be taken.

The bench rejected the petitioner's argument that the court should invoke Article 32 to rectify what she described as "glaring and manifest" errors in the nomination process. The judges maintained that allowing such an interpretation would undermine the legal framework established by Article 329, which governs electoral disputes.

The court noted that it cannot establish a principle that differentiates between cases where rejection is prima facie improper and those where it is not, as such a distinction is not provided for under the Constitution. Consequently, the bench emphasised that election disputes must be adjudicated through the designated election tribunal process rather than direct writ jurisdiction. Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh, Prateek and the Legacy of SP Founder.

Impact on Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seats

Following the rejection of Ms Natarajan’s nomination, the electoral process in Madhya Pradesh concluded without a contest. All three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agarwal, and Mahesh Kewat, have been declared elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).