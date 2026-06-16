Meerut Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: PM Modi Inaugurates Metro, Property Prices Rise & Nauchandi Fair Ends

Meerut, June 16: Meerut is abuzz with significant developments today, highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the city's new Metro and the Namo Bharat train. Residents are also facing increased property costs as the Housing and Development Council revises rates, while the historic Nauchandi Fair concluded its annual run on Tuesday. Several law and order incidents also kept local authorities engaged across the city.

Top Stories

PM Modi Flags Off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the Meerut Metro and India's first Namo Bharat RRTS train today, June 16th. This significant infrastructure development aims to enhance connectivity and public transportation for the region, marking a major milestone for the city's transit system. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Monsoon Delay, Water Crisis & Andheri Fire.

Meerut Property Prices Increase by Up to Rs 10,000 per Sq Meter

The Meerut Housing and Development Council has announced an increase in residential property rates for 2026-27, with prices rising by up to Rs 10,000 per square meter. This adjustment, effective today, June 16th, makes property purchases more expensive for residents. Additionally, the UP Housing Council has initiated a major e-auction drive for homes and plots in Meerut and other cities.

Historic Nauchandi Fair Concludes, Dismantling Begins

Meerut's historic Nauchandi Fair concluded on Tuesday night, June 15th, attracting a large crowd on its final day. The dismantling of stalls and rides is set to commence on Wednesday, June 16th, marking the end of the annual cultural event that draws visitors from across the region. Noida Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Airport Opens, Fire & Crime Incidents, & New Expressway.

Crime & Safety

Former Soldier Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Wife

A former soldier was arrested on Monday, June 15th, in Meerut for allegedly shooting his wife with a licensed pistol while reportedly under the influence of alcohol. Police have initiated an investigation into the domestic incident.

Police Apprehend Three Couples in Meerut Hotel Raid

Police conducted a raid on a hotel in Meerut on Monday, June 15th, leading to the apprehension of three couples. Further details regarding the circumstances of the apprehension are pending as authorities continue their investigation.

Woman Alleges Exploitation & Conversion Pressure

A woman in Meerut has accused a man of exploiting her for ten years under the guise of marriage and pressuring her for religious conversion. Police initiated an investigation into the serious allegations on Monday, June 15th, following her complaint.

Fake Public Service Center Exposed, Father-Son Duo Arrested

A fraudulent public service center operating in Meerut was exposed on Monday, June 15th, resulting in the arrest of a father and son involved in the operation. Authorities are actively searching for a third accused in connection with the scam.

UP Police Constable Arrested for Alleged Sexual Exploitation

A UP police constable in Meerut was arrested on Monday, June 15th, for allegedly sexually exploiting an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). The accused reportedly befriended the victim on Instagram under false promises of marriage, leading to the complaint and subsequent arrest.

Six Accused Arrested for Stealing ENA Spirit from Tanker

TP Nagar police in Meerut arrested six individuals on Tuesday, June 16th, for allegedly stealing ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) spirit from a tanker. Authorities successfully recovered 100 liters of the spirit and an Eco van reportedly used in the theft.

Jewelry Theft from Sarafa Bazaar Solved

Police in Meerut have reportedly solved a case of jewelry theft from a woman's purse in Sarafa Bazaar. The investigation, details of which emerged on Tuesday, June 16th, revealed that a woman, allegedly wearing a burqa, stole lakhs worth of jewelry.

Unidentified Man Found Hanging from HT Line Pole

The body of an unidentified young man was discovered hanging from an HT line pole in the Hastinapur area of Meerut on Tuesday, June 16th. Police have launched an investigation to identify the deceased and determine the exact cause of death.

Missing Youth's Body Found in Meerut Drain

The body of a young man, who had been missing since Monday night, June 15th, was found in a drain in Meerut on Tuesday, June 16th. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Traders Allegedly Fight Over Rs 15 Lakh Transaction

A dispute between traders involving an alleged transaction of Rs 15 lakh reportedly escalated into a physical altercation on Tuesday, June 16th. The incident occurred near the SSP's residence, with police investigating reports of a potential robbery.

Video of Women Allegedly Surveying Homes for Theft Goes Viral

A video showing women allegedly conducting reconnaissance of homes under the guise of begging has gone viral in Meerut, causing alarm among residents. Police are reportedly investigating the potential link to theft activities, with reports emerging on Monday, June 15th.

Civic & Public Issues

Meerut Mosque Faces Eviction Notice Amid Property Dispute

A property dispute has arisen over a mosque in Meerut, with police issuing an eviction notice on Monday, June 15th, for alleged illegal construction on police land. The mosque management, however, asserts that the property is Waqf land, leading to an ongoing contention.

Student Seriously Injured by Banned Kite String

An 11th-grade student in Meerut sustained serious throat injuries on Monday, June 15th, after being struck by a banned kite string while riding a scooter. The incident highlights the persistent danger posed by illegal kite strings in the city, despite prohibitions.

Family Protests Alleged Medical Negligence at Mimhans Hospital

A protest erupted at Mimhans Neuro Hospital in Meerut on Tuesday, June 16th, after a patient's family alleged medical negligence in her treatment. Hospital management has, however, rejected these claims, leading to a contention that is currently under review.

Councillor Alleges Negligence in Meerut City Cleanliness

A Meerut councillor has alleged that negligence and collusion among officials have led to increased filth in the city, claiming that the BVG company responsible for sanitation is merely performing a formality. These allegations were raised on Tuesday, June 16th, highlighting ongoing concerns about urban hygiene.

Farmers Protest Against Incorrect Land Measurement

Farmers in Meerut staged a protest at the tehsil office on Tuesday, June 16th, lying in front of the SDM's vehicle, to voice their opposition to alleged incorrect land measurements. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the process and demanded fair assessment.

Hari Apartment Residents Meet DM Over Lift Dispute

Residents of Hari Apartment in Meerut met with the District Magistrate on Tuesday, June 16th, alleging that the builder sold the old, larger lift and is now installing parts for a smaller lift. They sought official intervention regarding this property dispute.

Key Decisions Taken at Divisional Transport Authority Meeting

A meeting of the Divisional Transport Authority was successfully concluded on Tuesday, June 16th, under the chairmanship of the Meerut Divisional Commissioner. Several important decisions were made during the session, aiming to streamline transport operations and policies in the region.

Concerns Raised Over Unrestricted Sale of Abortion Kits

Concerns have been raised in Meerut regarding the apparently unrestricted sale of abortion kits, reportedly being sold as freely as condoms. This issue, highlighted on Monday, June 15th, points to a potential regulatory oversight and calls for closer monitoring.

Police Conduct Strict Checking on Kanwar Route

Meerut police implemented strict checking on the Kanwar route on Monday, June 15th, issuing 8 challans and seizing 2 vehicles. This action aims to ensure safety and order during the ongoing pilgrimage season.

Environment

Python Rescued from Meerut's Dorli Area

A python was sighted in the Dorli area of Meerut on Monday, June 15th, causing concern among local residents. A team from the forest department arrived hours later to successfully rescue the snake, ensuring public safety.

Events & Culture

Meerut to Host Main International Yoga Day Program at Kailash Prakash Stadium

Meerut will be the venue for the main International Yoga Day program, scheduled to be held at Kailash Prakash Stadium. The District Magistrate issued directives for the event's preparations on Tuesday, June 16th, ensuring a grand celebration of yoga.

Weather & Outlook

Overcast Skies Expected in Meerut, High Near 32°C

Meerut is experiencing a clear sky with a temperature of 27.1°C this morning. The forecast for today, June 16th, indicates overcast conditions, with temperatures expected to range between 26°C and 32°C. Residents are advised to stay hydrated as the day progresses.

Weather: Clear sky — 27.1°C. Today: Overcast, 26°C – 32°C.

Meerut Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Meerut navigates these changes, from new infrastructure to evolving property markets and ongoing civic concerns, residents will be watching for the long-term impact of these developments. The city continues its preparations for International Yoga Day, signaling a blend of progress, community engagement, and routine challenges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).