Meerut Shocker: Mother kills 7-Month-Old Son in Uttar Pradesh, Staging Death as Illness

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district has been arrested for allegedly strangling her seven-month-old son and attempting to portray the child's death as the result of an illness, police said. Investigators uncovered evidence suggesting foul play after initially being informed that the infant had died due to health-related complications, as reported by TOI. According to police, the woman reported that her infant son had died after falling ill. However, inconsistencies in her account prompted a closer investigation. Authorities subsequently gathered evidence indicating that the child had been deliberately strangled.

Following the inquiry, police arrested the woman and registered a case in connection with the infant's death. Officials said further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the incident and determine the motive behind the alleged crime. Meerut Shocker: Man Shoots Wife’s Lover in Busy Market, Lights Beedi Before Dramatic Surrender as Confession Video Goes Viral.

Effort to Conceal Cause of Death

Investigators said the accused initially attempted to mislead family members and authorities by claiming that the child had succumbed to an illness. The case took a different turn after police examined the available evidence and questioned those connected to the incident.

Police have not disclosed all details of the investigation, citing the ongoing nature of the case. Authorities are continuing to collect evidence and record statements from witnesses. Meerut Shocker: Doctor Allegedly Uses Fevikwik Instead of Stitches To Seal Wound Near Toddler’s Eye at Private Hospital in UP; Investigation Underway.

Officials said the woman remains in custody and will face legal proceedings under relevant provisions of law. The investigation is focused on reconstructing the events preceding the infant's death and verifying all aspects of the case.

Cases involving attempts to disguise homicides as deaths caused by illness, accidents or other circumstances have periodically surfaced in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, often requiring forensic examinations and detailed police investigations to establish the actual cause of death. The latest Meerut case has drawn attention due to the age of the victim and the allegation that the death was intentionally misrepresented. Police said additional details may emerge as the investigation progresses and forensic findings are reviewed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).